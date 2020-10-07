Meggitt Training Systems Announces Company Name Change to InVeris Training Solutions

Meggitt Training Systems (the “Company”), the global leader in integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training solutions for military and law enforcement clients, today announced its new name, InVeris Training Solutions, effective immediately. “InVeris” connotes insight and truth. The rebranding reflects the Company’s pride in standing behind the bravest, best-trained men and women around the world and to providing comprehensive training solutions that prepare them to act at a moment’s notice to protect the communities and countries they serve. The Company remains headquartered in Suwanee, GA and partners with clients in the US and around the world from facilities on five continents.

“Over the past few months, we have undertaken a very thorough and thoughtful exercise to more closely align our name and brand with our values in service of safety,” said Andrea Czop, Vice President of Strategy, Sales and Marketing. “InVeris means trust and integrity – values that are core to our clients and that we live every day. Our clients give their all, and we’re honored and proud to serve those who keep us safe with excellence. Because we know that when our clients are prepared, and their people are safe, we all stay safe.”

As part of the rebranding, InVeris Training Solutions has also introduced a new logo, corporate colors, and website, InVerisTraining.com. The Company retains its ownership of its legacy brands, FATS® and Caswell technologies, the industry pioneers in the virtual and live fire training arenas, respectively.

Czop continued: “As we enter a new phase of growth in US and international markets, our commitment to our employees, clients, and partners remains our top priority. We’ve always backed our clients with quality products, proven innovations and dedicated support. We’ll continue to do that as we move ahead.”

InVeris Training Solutions combines an agile approach with an unmatched expertise in training technology to design and deliver customized, cutting-edge training solutions that keep military, law enforcement, and private and commercial range clients safe, prepared and ready to serve – Because Seconds Matter™. The Company has fielded over 15,000 live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual training systems globally in its 90-year history, and it is the Simulation Training Program of Record for Domestic and International military forces. The Company’s advanced training solutions prepare clients in more than 55 countries to safely protect the communities they serve.

More information can be found at InVerisTraining.com.

About InVeris Training Solutions

