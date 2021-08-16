Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Meggitt suitor TransDigm has until Sept. 14 to make rival offer

08/16/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -Meggitt suitor TransDigm has been given a deadline of Sept. 14 by the UK Takeover Panel to formalise a counter bid for the British engineering company or walk away.

The group, which supplies wheels and brakes for aeroplanes, agreed a 6.3 billion pound ($8.7 billion) takeover offer from U.S.-based engineer Parker-Hannifin in early August, in the latest example of corporate America's appetite for British companies.

Days later, Meggitt said it had also been approached by U.S. aircraft components and systems maker TransDigm, at a possible 900 pence per share, higher than Parker-Hannifin's 800 pence level.

Meggitt shares traded at 819 pence in early deals on Monday.

The Takeover Panel, which overseas mergers and acquisitions in Britain, said TransDigm has until 1600 GMT on Sept. 14 to either make a firm offer or rule itself out of the running.

Meanwhile the process for Parker-Hannifin's firm offer continues, with Meggitt announcing earlier on Monday that it had published documents in relation to the offer, with a date set for a shareholder vote on Sept. 21.

Parker, which operates in the industrial and aerospace markets, has made a series of commitments to the British government on jobs and security.

Separately in the aerospace and defence sector, private equity-owned Cobham said on Monday it has agreed to buy London-listed Ultra Electronics for 2.57 billion pounds and has set out commitments to allay government concerns over national security.

On Meggitt, the Takeover Panel said its deadline would cease to apply if a third party other than TransDigm gatecrashes the party with a firm offer for Meggitt.

"Each of Meggitt, Parker and TransDigm has accepted this ruling," the regulator said in its statement.

($1 = 0.7219 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aChina economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
RE
04:14aChina's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers
RE
04:12aANALYSIS : Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout
RE
04:11aMeggitt suitor TransDigm has until Sept. 14 to make rival offer
RE
04:06aDollar steadies after weak China data; Fed minutes eyed
RE
04:04aPakistan 2036 Eurobond drops to nine-month low on Afghanistan conflict
RE
03:58aDollar steadies after weak China data; Fed minutes eyed
RE
03:51aTIMELINE-The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin
RE
03:51aNew Zealand set to deliver Asia's first pandemic-era rate hike
RE
03:42aChinese steel futures fall on subdued economic data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares rise on hopes for more policy support; Hong Kong down
3HSBC snaps up Axa's Singapore insurance assets for $575 million in Asia expansion
4Drumbeat grows louder for BHP to exit petroleum
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Japanese shares fall as Delta fears, stronger yen weigh

HOT NEWS