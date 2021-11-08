Log in
Meiji Seika Pharma: Adcock Ingram Ltd. in India to Build a New Manufacturing Facility to Enhance Its CMO Business

11/08/2021 | 01:01am EST
Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo Japan, President and Representative Director: Daikichiro Kobayashi) announces that it has been decided to construct a new manufacturing facility at Adcock Ingram Ltd. (Headquarters: Bengaluru India, Managing Director: G.V. Ramireddy) in Bengaluru, India, to enhance its production capacity of the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211107005021/en/

Image of the new manufacturing facility (Graphic: Adcock Ingram Ltd.)

Image of the new manufacturing facility (Graphic: Adcock Ingram Ltd.)

Adcock Ingram Ltd., established in 2007, is a joint venture between Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd., in South Africa, and Medreich Ltd. (Headquarters: Bengaluru India, Managing Director: Pankaj Garg), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. Adcock Ingram Ltd. manufactures pharmaceutical products, by contract manufacturing, and distributes for the South African, European and Oceanian markets. By adding the new manufacturing facility, it can manufacture pharmaceutical products not only for the Adcock Ingram Group, but also for other clients. The new manufacturing facility is built at a subsidiary of Adcock Ingram Ltd. and is scheduled to start operation in March 2023.

The Meiji Group's Pharmaceutical Segment, in its "2023 Medium-Term Business Plan", has set an agenda to "Expand CMO/CDMO business" in its business strategies. We will continue to optimize our production bases in Japan and overseas to strengthen our production system and establish a system for the stable supply of highly reliable pharmaceuticals and contribute to improving access to pharmaceuticals for people over the world.

Overview of the new manufacturing facility

(1) Location

41/42, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Anekal Taluk, Bangalore 560 099, India

(2) Site area

Approx. 8,000㎡

(3) Total floor area

Approx. 7,878㎡

(4) Construction costs

Approx. USD 20.1 million

(5) Production capacity
(annual)

Tablets: 750 million tablets

Sachets: 75 million packages

Bottles: 4 million bottles

(6) Start of operations

March 2023

About Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd.

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. is a leading South African pharmaceutical manufacturer, founded in 1891. Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of healthcare and consumer products, and is a leading supplier to both the private and public sectors of the market.

*For further information, please visit the website at: www.adcock.com

 


© Business Wire 2021
