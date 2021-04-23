Meiji Yasuda Life plans to increase yen bonds in FY 2021/22

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance
plans to increase the holdings of yen bonds in the financial
year to March and reduce foreign sovereign bonds with currency
hedge, a senior investment planning official said on Friday.
Following is a summary of its portfolio investment plan for
FY 2021/22.
-- Plans to allocate about 40% of its 3.9 trillion yen funds
for investment in the current financial year on yen bonds, 20%
to currency-hedged foreign credit products and another 20% to
foreign sovereign bonds without currency hedge, said Yoshimasa
Osaki, general manager of investment planning and research.
-- Plans to step up buying in yen bonds when their yields
rise.
-- The company expects the dollar to strengthen against the
yen as the U.S. economy is recovering ahead of Japan. But the
dollar's rise could slow later in the financial year as Japan
and other countries will catch up in COVID-19 vaccinations,
Osaki said.
-- The holdings of its currency-hedged foreign sovereign
bonds are expected to fall this financial year due to large
amount redemptions.
-- The firm is likely to lift the holdings of
currency-hedged foreign credit products as well as those of
foreign sovereign bonds without currency hedge.
-- In the previous financial year, the holdings of yen bonds
increased by 970 billion while those of foreign bonds dropped by
170 billion yen.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill and Krishna
Chandra Eluri)