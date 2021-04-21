MeinAuto : plans Initial Public Offering in Q2 2021

DGAP-News: MeinAuto Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

MeinAuto Group plans Initial Public Offering in Q2 2021



21.04.2021 / 07:30

MeinAuto Group plans Initial Public Offering in Q2 2021

- MeinAuto Group is the leading online platform for digital new car sales in Germany

- The Company's offering is focused on new car subscriptions to meet the strongly increasing B2C demand for usership over ownership solutions

- In the c. ?70 billion B2C German new car market, digital sales are expected to significantly grow as the shift from offline to online has just begun - with current online penetration at only c. 2%

- MeinAuto Group generated ?212 million in adjusted revenues and an adjusted EBITDA of ?38 million in 2020, with a strongly growing subscriber base of 44,000

- The Company currently intends to raise minimum gross proceeds in the planned Offering of ?150 million from the placement of newly issued shares. A secondary component will be provided by existing shareholders including Hg, a leading software and services investor, to help ensure sufficient liquidity in the aftermarket

- MeinAuto Group intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance future growth, including investments in online marketing and branding, as well as expanding its vehicle subscription pool and partially repay existing debt facilities



Munich, 21 April 2021 - MeinAuto Group AG (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "MeinAuto Group" or the "Group") is preparing an initial public offering ("IPO") and listing of its shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The Company plans to complete the offering in the second quarter of 2021, subject to market conditions. The Offering is intended to comprise newly issued shares from a capital increase and existing shares as well as shares in connection with possible over-allotments (the "Offering"), covered by a greenshoe option provided by the selling shareholder. The Offering would include a public offering of shares in Germany and private placements of shares in certain jurisdictions outside Germany.

Rudolf Rizzolli, CEO of MeinAuto Group: "MeinAuto Group has grown rapidly and profitably on an adjusted EBITDA basis over the past three years. We are the leading disruptor in the German new car market, addressing customers' increasing online buying propensity and demand for smart usership solutions. We believe we have the easiest and most convenient new car proposition combining smart technologies, deep automotive know-how and excellent online services with compelling end-to-end solutions."

Leader in digital new car sales with a unique platform and flexible subscription offering

MeinAuto Group offers a transparent search and smart comparison for more than 40 brands and 500 new car models, delivered in a convenient and fully digital online buying process and optionally supported by expert sales consultants. Customers can choose from a wide variety of purchase options focusing on flexible subscription solutions, including comprehensive mobility services. In 2020, MeinAuto Group registered 26 million visits on its MeinAuto.de website, grew its subscriber base to 44,000 and generated over 39,000 new car orders.

Superior track record of profitable growth

In 2020, MeinAuto Group continued its strong and profitable growth (on an adjusted EBITDA basis). The Group's adjusted revenue grew by 11% to ?212 million (2019: ?191 million) and adjusted EBITDA grew by 25% to ?38 million (2019: ?31 million). During the same period, the Group's B2C segment grew by 24%, generating adjusted revenues of ?121 million (2019: ?98 million). With the strong performance of its B2C segment, the Group outgrew the German new car market during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Even as new car registrations in Germany decreased by 19%[1] from 2019 to 2020, B2C subscription orders on MeinAuto.de increased by 40%.

MeinAuto Group's integrated offering has led to consistently high customer satisfaction rates. Currently 80% of subscribers renew their contracts at expiry and the Group's Net Promoter Score of 69 is a benchmark across the wider mobility market.

Untapped market opportunity due to low online penetration and an increasing demand for usership solutions

Germany's new car market, Europe's largest by some distance, registered 2.2 million vehicles to B2C customers in 2019, corresponding to a total market volume of c. ?70 billion[2]. The market is highly fragmented and almost 50% of customers are dissatisfied with the current purchasing process. Nearly 40% of customers believe that online solutions are more flexible, cheaper and more transparent compared to traditional offline channels[3]. Online penetration is expected to increase to 15% by 2025, while the propensity to consider a subscription for the next new car purchase has already passed the 50% mark in 2020[4].

MeinAuto Group is ready to lead the digital transformation of the new car market

MeinAuto Group provides customers with full market transparency, enables easy online transactions, and fulfills the demand for peace-of-mind subscription solutions. MeinAuto Group aims to guarantee high quality and engagement throughout the customer lifecycle to ensure high recurrence and customer satisfaction. The extensive online customer reach of the Group will be further expanded by the recently launched brand marketing activities as well as the broadening affiliate partner network significantly fueling growth and profitability.

Rudolf Rizzolli, CEO of MeinAuto Group: "The IPO is an important step to further grow the company and build on our position as the leading online platform for digital new cars sales in Germany. Our team is fully committed and has proven to have the complementary experiences to seize the vast opportunity for growth and profitability in the online new car market."

BofA Securities, Barclays Bank Ireland Plc, Citigroup, Jefferies and UniCredit Bank AG are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

About MeinAuto Group

MeinAuto Group is the leading online platform for digital new car sales in Germany. In a market where customers are increasingly looking online for usership rather than ownership solutions, the MeinAuto Group brands offer a fully digital, affordable, and transparent monthly subscription for new vehicles and comprehensive services for all relevant brands and models in the German market. MeinAuto Group is headquartered in Oberhaching near Munich, employs around 380 people and achieved revenues of more than ?200 million in 2020. For more information please visit www.meinauto-group.com.

About Hg

Hg is a leading investor in software and services, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialisation and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses. Hg has funds under management of over $30 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of more than 35 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realise their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 35 software and technology businesses, worth over $60 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 35,000 employees globally. Visit www.hgcapital.com for more information.

Information relating to financial terms

This announcement includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with IFRS or any other internationally accepted accounting principles.

Adjusted Revenue means revenue of our reportable segments less (i) revenue from sales of previously subscribed vehicles, plus (ii) costs of sale in relation to direct vehicle sales and (iii) income from release of vehicle related provisions.

Adjusted EBITDA means net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to include costs directly related to the subscribed vehicles, especially interest expenses for the financing of the vehicles and depreciation of the vehicles and excludes group refinancing structuring cost, legal and consulting fees related to non-ordinary course of business, structuring-/transaction costs, cost for the realignment of sales and business processes and other non-recurring adjustments, which management does not believe reflect the regular operating performance of MeinAuto Group's core business.

