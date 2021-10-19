Melissa Simonson Announces Big Move to Head of Marketing at Eva

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The former General Manager of Empowery, Melissa Simonson, is excited to announce that she has officially stepped into her new role as Head of Marketing for Eva as of October 1, 2021. Although Simonson says she will remain connected to Empowery and on the Board of Directors, as well as host of upcoming Empowery events, the decision to follow a new path at Eva brings exciting new opportunities for Simonson, the Eva team and the eCommerce community alike.

"Building Empowery into an organization that exists for the sole purpose of helping e-commerce entrepreneurs has been an incredibly exciting time in my life," Simonson says. "It was an excruciatingly difficult decision to step down as GM, but I was able to make that decision because I will still be able to continue to serve entrepreneurs in the eCommerce community in my new role at Eva."

Created for Amazon sellers by Amazon sellers, Eva works to maximize the profits of Amazon sellers, brands, and agencies by connecting all e-commerce data points and delivering powerful, actionable insights. Eva's platform combines data from multiple tools and services into one easy-to-use dashboard, including profit analytics, reimbursements, inventory and replenishments, PPC and ad-spend data, and AI Pricing for brands and resellers. Simonson is confident in her move to this new venture stating, "My brother Bryan Simonson has always told me I should be more of a data geek like him, and now I find myself excited about data and analytics…#irony!"

"We are thrilled to have Melissa on board and she will accelerate our mission to support Amazon Sellers to master and scale their businesses, affordably and by using power of data and technology" says Hai, CEO and co-founder of Eva.

Those interested in additional information about the services offered by Eva should visit the official company website here: https://eva.guru/ .

Contact Name: Melissa Simonson

Contact Email: Melissa.simonson@eva.guru

Contact Phone: (833) 444-0255

About Eva

Maximizing profits of Amazon Sellers, Brands, and Agencies by connecting all eCommerce data points and delivering powerful, actionable insights.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melissa-simonson-announces-big-move-to-head-of-marketing-at-eva-301403305.html

SOURCE Eva