Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch (JPT Division) ....Pre-Qualification - PRQ/JPT/022/21

Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch (JPT Division) invites Contractors with extensive experience in the TECHNICAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES (TCS) to participate to this pre-qualification stage relevant to Bouri Gas Utilization Project (BGUP) (see "Attachment no. 2 - Scope of Work").

Contractors willing to participate to the prequalification stage for this project are required to submit the following files:

• Legal File.

• Financial File

• HSEQ File.

• Technical File includes (Technical profile, experience, personnel CVs etc.…).

For evaluating and pre-qualifying suitable and eligible companies to be invited to the present "Invitation for Pre-Qualification" and participate to the next tendering stage (in case of successful pre-qualification process), the attached PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE Form shall be duly filled in and submitted (please see the attached file "Attachment no. 1")

Scope of Work

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Companies interested to the above subject, must satisfy the stipulated requirements and submit all the required information and documents listed below, taking into consideration that failure to submit said documents and/or information may result, automatically, in their disqualification:

1. Letter on company's letterhead addressed to the JPT Pre-Qualification Committee (JPT Division) stating expression of interest in the captioned "Invitation for Pre-Qualification". The letter shall contain company`s contact e-mail address, phone number and mobile.

2. The participating bidders, either local or foreign, must provide all the necessary documentation (such as licenses, commercial register, proof of branch registration in Libya, etc.) showing the possess of the required permissions from local authorities for this kind of business (see paragraph below for details)

The foreign bidders not having a branch in Libya at the time of Pre-Qualifications, are allowed to participate but must provide commitment to finalize their registration with the Libyan Ministry of Economy within the time frame which will be defined by the Tender Committee on a later stage (in case they would be invited to the tender further to the present pre-qualification process). Moreover, they shall submit official declaration to the Tender Committee during tender stage in this regard.

3. Curriculum Vitae of staff to be assigned for this work

4. Company profile with full details of similar contracts performed, providing a relevant and verifiable reference list of clients, current activities to be carried out and any additional information that will enhance the potential viability of the applicant or consortium.

5. The bidders shall have advance knowledge and abide of local and international environmental regulations to perform the work activities.

6. Health , Safety, Environment & Quality (HSE-Q): the bidders shall provide the following:

6.1Company's approved HSE manual attached with the company's approved HSEQ policy.

6.2Certificates of Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems (ISO-9001, ISO- 14001 & OSHAS-18001)

6.3Company's HSEQ Procedures list.

7. Submission of Company's Financial Status documents detailing turnover for the last 3 years accredited and approved by external financial auditor.

8. The participating bidders shall attest that all information which have been submitted are accurate and in that effect shall fill, sign and stamp the enclosed "Form A - Declaration Template"

9. Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch has the right to exclude any file does not meet the above stipulated requirements.

THE REQUIRED LEGAL DOCUMENTS FROM PARTICIPATING COMPANIES ARE THE FOLLOWS:

Local Companies:

 Original copy of valid commercial company registration and official registration certificate with Chamber of Commerce.

 Original copy of Valid Business License.

 Original copy of Valid Tax Certificate.

 Company Establishment Contract.

 To be noted that the participating bidder`s registered activity should be relevant to the Scope of Work of Service or Project that will be implemented under this invitation.

Joint Venture Companies and agreements:

A) J.V Companies

Submission of documents indicating the establishment of a Joint Venture company in accordance with the current legislation and regulation in Libya between two or more parties (whether local or foreign parties) in addition to other legal requirements that are mentioned in the section dealing with the local company requirements.

B) The Agreement (Solidarity)

 The agreement shall be ratified by the competent authorities (contract editor)

 The agreement shall include the commitment of the solidarity parties together or individually to carry out all the required works and services.

 The agreement should clearly state the legal representative for the parties

 No Joint Venture member can submit a separate offer in its own right nor in solidarity with another contender in participation to the tender.

 Any Joint Venture or Consortium shall submit its expression of interest, along with all the required information and documents, for Company`s evaluation, in response of the present "Invitation for Pre-Qualification".

Only Joint Ventures / Consortia which will be pre-qualified further to the present pre-qualification process will be invited (i.e., they will receive the "Invitation to Tender") and will be allowed to participate to the subsequent tender process.

 According to the internal procedure of Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch, Joint Venture / Consortia are allowed, provided that they must be pre-qualified further to the pre-qualification stage ONLY (i.e. not at the tendering stage). All the companies which will be pre-qualified must submit an official declaration during the pre-qualification stage in this regard.

Foreign Companies

Foreign companies are subject to the same conditions as mentioned above concerning the requirements for Local Companies.

Additionally, they are required to provide valid permit(s) issued by Libyan Ministry of Economy for the opening of a Libyan branch of their Company.

Notes:

The required documents shall be submitted via e-mail and addressed as follows:

Attn. " JPT Prequalification Committee "

( JPT Division ) to the following address:

Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch (JPT Division)

Dat Al Imad 9th floor - Tower (1)

P.O. Box 91651, Tripoli-Libya

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The prequalification submission deadline is the follows:

16/12/2021

Important Notes:

1. The present "Invitation for Pre-qualification" is not an invitation to tender. Mellitah Oil & Gas BV Libyan Branch is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to respond to this "Invitation for Pre-Qualification" or other company on any Bidders List or to award any form of contract in conjunction with the present "Invitation for Pre-Qualification".

2. The "Invitation to Tender" (also referred as "ITT") and the full ITT Package will only be issued to those companies that have been pre-qualified as result of this "Invitation for Pre-qualification" and relevant evaluation process.

3. Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch will not be responsible for any costs whatsoever or howsoever incurred in the preparation, submission and presentation of responses to this "Invitation for Pre-qualification".

4. Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch shall deal and communicate only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents.

5. Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch has the right to extend for a further period, at its sole discretion, the submission deadline of this "Invitation for Pre-qualification", if deemed necessary. The additional period will be re-announced on the Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. and National Oil Corporation websites after or before the actual submission deadline fixed for this "Invitation for Pre-qualification".

6. The supporting documents for all participating companies will be accepted only in electronic form (either by CD or by e-mail).

