Meltwater wins Comparably awards for “Best Global Culture” and “Best Sales Team”

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of three Comparably Awards for “Best Global Culture,” “Best Sales Team” and “Best Product & Design Team.” Meltwater ranks number five for “Best Sales Team” and in the top 50 for both “Best Global Culture,” and “Best Product & Design Team alongside companies such as Apple, Google and Facebook, based on data compiled from 10 million employee ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies.



For the past 20 years, throughout its global expansion and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Meltwater has put its culture and employees at the center of its business. In a year with much uncertainty, supporting employees, promoting work-life balance and prioritizing personal and professional development have been key priorities for the company.

John Box, CEO of Meltwater said: “We’re excited and honored to be recognized for our global culture, Product and Sales teams, fueled by the reviews of our incredible employees around the world. At Meltwater, our goal is to give our employees the tools they need to grow, develop and feel fulfilled by their work. Our people and culture are central to everything that we do, and we look forward to continuing to create a workplace where all employees feel inspired to do their best work every day.”

"Based on employee feedback, it is clear that Meltwater's strong corporate values are not just words on a website," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The company's positive culture is the foundation of day-to-day life across its 50+ offices. The organization's multiple category wins, in the midst of the pandemic of the last year, solidifies it as one of the best places to work around the globe."

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Rankings were determined based on a combination of questions in 20 core culture metrics, from compensation and career growth to leadership and work-life balance—providing a comprehensive look at what it’s really like to work at Meltwater.

Meltwater was also named a “Best Company for Happiness” and “Best Company for Women” by Comparably in 2020. The team is actively recruiting in a variety of exciting roles around the world to continue to grow and expand the team. To learn more about the open opportunities, please visit the Meltwater careers website.

About Meltwater

Meltwater was founded in 2001 as the world’s first online media monitoring company. Today, we are a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an intuitive, all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30,000 of the world’s most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their strategic decision-making, and with over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner. We are also proud to support the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a pan-African entrepreneurial program & incubator, fostering the next generation of African tech talent. Learn more at meltwater.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

