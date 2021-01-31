Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash

01/31/2021 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trading information for GameStop is displayed on the Robinhood App

BOSTON (Reuters) - Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January but received commitments for fresh cash from investors in the last days of the month, a source familiar with the fund said on Sunday.

Melvin ended January with more than $8 billion in assets after having started the year with roughly $12.5 billion in assets, the source said.

The firm, founded in 2014 by Gabe Plotkin, had bet that ailing video game retailer GameStop's stock, which traded at less than $5 five months ago, would fall. But a wave of retail investors, comparing notes on social media platform Reddit and using online trading app Robinhood, took the other side of Plotkin's trade to send the stock up 1,625% this month to close at $325 on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the loss.

Hedge funds Point72 Asset Management and Citadel gave a $2.75 billion capital infusion to Melvin Capital earlier in the week, enabling it to close out that position with a large loss.

"The fund's portfolio liquidity is strong. Use of leverage is at the lowest level since Melvin Capital's inception in 2014," the source said.

Citadel lost less than 1% on its Melvin position in its flagship fund in January, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

As news of losses at many hedge funds spread in recent days, speculation mounted about which firms might be forced to shut their doors. Several investors and fund managers said clients have been more patient with certain firms that have a long and strong track record, likely allowing them to survive this month's deep losses.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. 67.87% 325 Delayed Quote.1,625.05%
THE CITADEL GROUP LIMITED -0.18% 5.49 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:59aANALYSIS : To the brink and back on GameStop - Wall Street vs Reddit
RE
11:58aMelvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash
RE
10:58aISABEL SCHNABEL : Interview with Deutschlandfunk
PU
10:56aCanada's Trudeau Pushes Policy to the Left Amid Covid Pandemic
DJ
10:40aEgypt's state National Investment Bank slashes yields on certificates
RE
10:38aEgypt's current account deficit widens to $2.8 billion in July-Sept
RE
10:15aDon't Bank on Covid-19 Killing off Cash Just Yet
DJ
09:24aCENTRAL BANK OF EGYPT : Press Release about Balance of Payments Performance in the First Quarter...
PU
09:20aRepublicans urge slimmer COVID-19 bill as Democrats ready Biden plan
RE
09:10aECB'S KNOT : stock market rally could be fueled by recovery hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar
2THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : Markets Look Like They're in a Bubble. What Do Investors Do Now?
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : JAPAN'S PANASONIC TO END SOLAR PANEL PRODUCTION: domestic media
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St Week Ahead-Sideshow or main event? GameStop stock ride weighed as bubble warni..
5Exports empty Canada's canola bins, driving prices to near records

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ