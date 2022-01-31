Melvin Capital's Plotkin eyes new cash after year of double-digit losses

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that lost
nearly $7 billion early last year by betting stocks like
GameStop would tumble, wants to raise money for a new
portfolio, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.
The new fund will be called Melvin Capital Long Only LP and
the filing did not say when fundraising will begin. The fund's
name suggests that it will bet stocks will rise not fall and
that the portfolio will not be hedged.
A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.
The new launch comes at a critical time for Gabriel Plotkin,
Melvin's founder, who had established himself as one of Wall
Street's most gifted traders before a band of retail investors
ganged up on the firm last year to inflict heavy losses.
After losing 39% in 2021, Plotkin is trying to win back
investors' trust but without employing a strategy Wall Street
thought he was especially good at - selling stocks short.
"Launching a hedge fund strategy which doesn't (appear to)
hedge is puzzling," said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer
at hedge fund Alpha TrAI. Markets will likely be turbulent which
will "require nimbleness to tactically go long and short, not
just to maximize alpha but to minimize risk as well."
Markets, fueled by fears of rising interest rates and
geopolitical turmoil between Russia and Ukraine, have already
hurt Melvin and other hedge funds at the start of 2022. Melvin
lost 17% in the first three weeks of January, according to a
source familiar with the losses.
The sharp drop mirrors Melvin's performance last January
when the fund lost about 54% and was not able to wipe the losses
away by year's end.
Plotkin had been betting since 2014 that GameStop's shares
would tumble as the world shifts away from the bricks and mortar
video retailer's offerings.
But when retail investors banded together to support the
stock, sending it surging more than 2,500% in January 2021,
Melvin and others suffered. By the end of January Plotkin had
closed the short position on GameStop.
He tried to wipe out the losses, which took a bite out of
his record where he had posted average gains of 30% a year
between 2014 and 2020.
Now investors worry Plotkin's new fund might signal that he
has lost the nerve to short, the very thing that allows hedge
funds to promise clients a way to ride out tumbling markets.
Additionally, investors worry it is a tough time to raise
fresh cash for a fund with a tainted record even as investors
signal to other managers that they may wish to rotate cash out
of technology-oriented funds into ones that bet on forgotten and
less expensive stocks.
