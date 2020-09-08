MemSQL : Announces Availability of Cloud-Native Operational SQL Database on Red Hat Marketplace

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premise

MemSQL, The Database of NowTM for operational analytics and cloud-native applications, today announced that the MemSQL scalable SQL database is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments – public and private, cloud and on premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

MemSQL is a cloud-native distributed, highly-scalable, relational SQL database that can handle both OLTP and OLAP workloads in a single system, which fits with the direction of new applications to combine transactional and analytical (HTAP - Hybrid Transaction/Analytical Processing) requirements. Enterprises are standardizing container-based approaches to ensure that applications can consistently run and be managed identically, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. MemSQL is an ideal converged database for operational analytics that require fast data ingestion, low-latency queries, and elastic scaling with familiar relational SQL. Global enterprises use the MemSQL distributed database to easily capture, process, analyze, and act on data to thrive in today’s insight-driven economy.

“Change is a constant, so organizations need scalable, high-performance solutions that enable them to make decisions and act in the moment,” said MemSQL co-CEO Raj Verma. “Businesses can now do that with the MemSQL database powering real-time insights, augmented analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning models. With these capabilities, enterprises can gain the necessary insights to meet current and future business requirements, deliver differentiated customer experiences and stay ahead of the competition.”

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support – all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like the MemSQL database that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like MemSQL and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premises or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

