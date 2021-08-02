Log in
Member Companies of Builders Insurance Group Rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best

08/02/2021 | 11:01am EDT
ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best, the leading provider of ratings, news and financial data for the insurance industry worldwide, has affirmed the financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) with a "Stable" outlook for all member companies of Builders Insurance Group. This achievement demonstrates Builders' strong financial position and its history of positive fiscal performance.

Factors cited by AM Best for Builders' rating include:

  • Strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR)
  • Five-year loss and loss adjustment expense, underwriting expense, and combined ratios all in-line with the composite
  • Strong surplus growth of 34.9% from 2016 to 2020
  • Formal enterprise risk management program with oversight from both senior management and the board of directors

"Reaffirming our "A" rating with AM Best is an excellent achievement," said Todd Campbell, President & CEO of Builders Insurance Group. "Our customers rely on our insurance products, and our remarkable balance sheet demonstrates we will deliver on our promises with certainty. Our outstanding financial strength also means Builders is well prepared for the meaningful investments we are now making in our workforce, technologies, products, and partners to ensure continued financial performance and an exceptional experience for our agents and their clients."

For more details on this rating, please read AM Best's complete analysis at http://ratings.ambest.com (registration and login required).

Headquartered in Atlanta, Builders Insurance Group delivers innovative Workers' Compensation, General Liability, Property, Umbrella, and Builders Risk insurance through independent agents. Founded in 1992, the company has evolved into a dynamic, financially strong mutual with a philosophy of deeply supportive partnerships and exceptional expertise. For more information, please visit our website at www.bldrs.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/member-companies-of-builders-insurance-group-rated-a-excellent-by-am-best-301346091.html

SOURCE Builders Insurance Group


© PRNewswire 2021
