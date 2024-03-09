LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's criminal police agency PJ said on Saturday it arrested a member of Italy's Camorra crime group who has been on the run for two decades.

PJ said in a statement it made the arrest in the country's northern region and that the member of the Camorra, as the Naples version of the mafia is known, was the target of a European arrest warrant.

Twenty years ago, the 69-year-old male was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for drug trafficking but absconded and has been wanted by Italian authorities ever since, PJ said.

He has appeared before a Portuguese judge and will remain in jail until he is extradited.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Giles Elgood)