Latest News
Members of RA NA Delegation Meets with Chairman of Italy-Armenia Friendship Group of Chamber of Deputies of Italy in Rome

10/20/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Members of RA NA Delegation Meets with Chairman of Italy-Armenia Friendship Group of Chamber of Deputies of Italy in Rome

On October 19, the Chair of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the RA National Assembly Arman Yeghoyan, the NA Chief of Staff-Secretary General Vahan Naribekyan and the Deputy Chief of Staff Heghine Khachikyan met with the Chair of Italy-Armenia Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy Giulio Centemero.

After greeting each other the sides discussed the post-war situation in the region. The issue of the return of all Armenian prisoners of war being held in Azerbaijan was considered of priority, in this issue highly assessing the support of the friendly countries.

The sides highlighted the parliamentary diplomacy in the further development of two countries' ties: in this direction agreements of joint initiatives were reached in the spheres of industry and high technologies.

The interlocutors paid special attention to inviting the Italian investors to Armenia, issues on preservation of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage in Italy, as well as tourism and other issues of bilateral interest.

Let us inform that the RA NA Delegation is in Rome within the framework of the Twinning project of the European Union.

Disclaimer

National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
