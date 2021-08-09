'Meme stock' AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cinema operator AMC Entertainment
beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, lifted by the
return of moviegoers to its theaters after a year of closures
and restrictions.
The latest installment of the fast and furious film 'F9: THE
FAST SAGA' in June and "Godzilla vs Kong" at the end of March,
gave AMC much needed relief from the blows it has taken from the
pandemic over the past year due to theater closures.
Nearly all of AMC's theaters reopened during the quarter as
more people got vaccinated and pandemic-related curbs were
eased.
But ticket sales at the world's largest theater chain are
still far off the billions it was raking in two years ago, with
film release cycles yet to pick up and the threat of the Delta
variant of the virus hanging over audiences.
AMC capitalized on the surge in its share price to raise
more than $1 billion through equity offerings, cushioning the
damage from dried up ticket sales during the pandemic.
Revenue at the company, one of the "meme stocks" at the
center of a boom in small-time investing this year, rose to
$444.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, from $18.9 million
a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of
$382.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net loss narrowed to $344 million, or 71 cents per share,
from $561.2 million, or $5.38 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)