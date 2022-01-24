Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Meme stocks fall out of love as rate hike fears dampen speculation

01/24/2022 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment continued to fall out of favor for investors as fears of a faster rise in interest rates puncture the prospects of speculative trading.

After surging 600% last year amid a retail trading frenzy, GameStop fell 11% on Monday, extending a 28% slide from the start of 2022. Similarly, AMC has lost a third of its value so far this year following a more than 1,100% jump in 2021.

The value of the heavily shorted stocks zoomed when an army of small-time investors coordinated on online message boards such as Reddit's r/wallstreetbets, boosting their stock price and hurting bearish hedge funds.

"As rates rise, the present value of future cash flows diminishes and it takes some of the speculation out of the market," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York.

U.S. stocks are coming off their worst week since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 as a rise in the cost of borrowing would mark the end of the easy money policy that had fueled a stock market rally.

"There was a period there where there was all this free stimulus money and low rates and margin availability..that's coming to an end," Hayes said.

Other stocks that have drawn interest from retail investors also fell. Koss Corp, BlackBerry, Avis Budget Group Inc, Workhorse Group Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc dropped between 14% and 36% so far this month.

The $1.6 million Roundhill MEME ETF, which provides exposure to stocks with high short interest and elevated social media activity, has slumped in six of the seven weeks since its launch.

"For longer than we anticipated, meme stocks stayed up to a level which was ridiculous," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in New Jersey.

Last week, Vanda Research, that tracks retail investor flows, said overall social media chatter on meme stocks has dropped substantially from early 2021, with some bit of speculative retail investor intrest around GameStop and AMC.

The two stocks were among the top 10 most-traded shares among Fidelity customers on Friday with buy far outnumbering sell orders.

Short interest as a percentage of free float for both the stocks have climbed back to about 20% each, latest data from analytics company Ortex showed. Towards the end of October last year, about 16% of AMC shares and 11% of GameStop's free float were in short position.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Anisha Sircar and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -11.51% 15.9631 Delayed Quote.-33.93%
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. -4.12% 169.15 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED -5.14% 10.17 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
GAMESTOP CORP. -12.02% 93.645 Delayed Quote.-28.32%
KOSS CORPORATION -10.15% 7.86 Delayed Quote.-18.16%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC. -9.19% 2.828 Delayed Quote.-28.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41aNasdaq dives 3%, S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction
RE
10:38aU.S. Supreme Court agrees to consider limiting wetlands regulation
RE
10:36aTop EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data
RE
10:35aFraud trial begins for Michael Avenatti, U.S. lawyer who battled Trump
RE
10:31aMeme stocks fall out of love as rate hike fears dampen speculation
RE
10:31aGold steadies with focus on Ukraine, Fed rate hike moves
RE
10:30aU.S. Economy Slows in January to 18-Month Low as Omicron Weighs on Services -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:29aAdvocacy group urges Pfizer to sell more COVID pills to developing countries
RE
10:29aAdvocacy group public citizen urges pfizer to increase supply of…
RE
10:28aExclusive-Angola heads to bond markets, Sonangol plans delayed - Finance Minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 6-Fed meeting, potential Ukraine conflict loom large as Wall Str..
2Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
3Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera
4JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business
5Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks

HOT NEWS