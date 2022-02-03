Memory Treatment Centers Opens New Location in Jacksonville, Florida

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory Treatment Centers, a PURE Healthcare company (PURE), is excited to announce the opening of their Jacksonville, Florida location. This is the second location opening for Memory Treatment Centers (MTC). Their first Memory Treatment Center location opened in Bonita Springs, Florida, in August 2021.

Memory Treatment Centers staff and their board-certified neurologists treat patients with common to complex disorders of the brain, nerves and muscles. These include stroke, movement disorders, neuromuscular diseases, neurodegenerative disease, head and face pain and seizures.

"We're looking forward to becoming an integral part of the Jacksonville healthcare community and offering patients access to board-certified neurologists for simple to complex conditions," shares Josh Smith, Chief Executive Officer of PURE. "Dr. Samuel Giles and Dr. Robert Mannel are both excellent neurologists who bring years of experience to MTC, and we're excited to have them as part of our Memory Treatment Centers team."

Focusing on each individual patient, Memory Treatment Centers neurologists develop a personalized plan for each neurology patient, giving them the one-on-one attention they deserve.

With immediate appointments available, Memory Treatment Centers can take your call today and schedule your appointment quickly. Their new location is located at 1680 The Greens Way in Jacksonville and is open daily from 8:00am until 5:00pm. You can reach them at 904-800-7380.

To learn more about Memory Treatment Centers, please visit memorytreatmentcenters.com.



About Memory Treatment Centers

Memory Treatment Centers, a PURE Healthcare company, provides comprehensive neurologic services and programs to improve the standard of care and clinical outcomes for a wide range of neurologic and memory-related diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's, seizures, neuropathy and more.

