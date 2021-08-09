Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Memory Treatment Centers : is One of First to Administer Aduhelm Alzheimer's Infusion

08/09/2021 | 07:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory Treatment Centers, a PURE Healthcare company (PURE), is excited to announce the completion of their first Aduhelm infusion. Memory Treatment Centers are among the first organizations to administer the new FDA approved Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. The infusion took place at the new Memory Treatment Centers (MTC) location in Bonita Springs, Florida, on July 29, 2021.

Aduhelm, also known as Aducanumab, was granted approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on June 7, 2021. This groundbreaking drug, developed by Biogen, slows cognitive decline by reducing amyloid beta plaque in the brain – a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Aduhelm is administered to patients via monthly intravenous infusions and is the first new treatment for Alzheimer's released in 18 years.

Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., affects 6.2 million Americans, according to estimates by the Alzheimer's Association. That number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. Until now, there have been no drugs previously cleared by the FDA that can act as a disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's, capable of slowing the progression of the disease.

Memory Treatment Center's board-certified neurologist, Dr. Don McCarren, DO, has been delivering over 30 years of stellar neurological care. Dr. McCarren shares, "With the development of this exciting new drug, Aduhelm, we're on the brink of new innovations being created, and they are here to stay." McCarren continues, "There is real light and hope now on the horizon, and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

When asked about the experience, the Aduhelm infusion recipient's spouse responded, "This experience has been so great! The whole team made us very comfortable." She continued, "We also really appreciate the privacy of the infusion suites and the amenities they offered us, from the snacks to the Netflix programming."

MTC is an advocate for those with chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease. For those in Florida, they invite the public to visit their location in Bonita Springs located at 28420 Bonita Crossings Boulevard, Suite 110, Bonita Springs, FL, 34135 or to learn more by visiting www.memorytreatmentcenters.com. Those interested in learning more about Memory Treatment Centers or Aduhelm can also call 239-235-0380.

"We are excited to offer patients access to these new treatments as they become available. The team at Memory Treatment Centers have worked closely with patients, caregivers and specialists to provide a private, comfortable experience as patients begin these treatments and are just as excited as our patients to see their progression," shares Josh Smith, Chief Executive Officer of PURE.

To learn more about Aduhelm, please visit aduhelm.com.

About Memory Treatment Centers

Memory Treatment Centers, a PURE Healthcare company, provides comprehensive neurologic services and programs to improve the standard of care and clinical outcomes for a wide range of neurologic and memory-related diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's, Dementia, and more.

Media Contact:

Trey Gardner – Chief Business Development Officer
PURE Infusion Suites
316049@email4pr.com 
855-550-3358

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memory-treatment-centers-is-one-of-first-to-administer-aduhelm-alzheimers-infusion-301351033.html

SOURCE Memory Treatment Centers


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:02aGATEKEEPER : Equips School Bus Fleet in New York
AQ
08:02aLIGHTBRIDGE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aVECTURA : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Vectura Group Plc
PR
08:02aNinjaTrader Announces FCM to Support Retail Futures Traders
BU
08:02aBIOCEPT : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 16, 2021
BU
08:02aInRoads Credit Union Selects Scienaptic's AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform
BU
08:02aZUORA : Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08:02aSWAN General Ltd. Partners With Cambridge Mobile Telematics to Deliver First Connected Insurance Program to Mauritius
BU
08:02aDALRADA : Health and Vivera Pharmaceuticals Announce New Diagnostic Laboratory Joint Venture
BU
Latest news "Companies"