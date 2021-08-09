Memory Treatment Centers : is One of First to Administer Aduhelm Alzheimer's Infusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memory Treatment Centers, a PURE Healthcare company (PURE), is excited to announce the completion of their first Aduhelm infusion. Memory Treatment Centers are among the first organizations to administer the new FDA approved Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. The infusion took place at the new Memory Treatment Centers (MTC) location in Bonita Springs, Florida, on July 29, 2021.

Aduhelm, also known as Aducanumab, was granted approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on June 7, 2021. This groundbreaking drug, developed by Biogen, slows cognitive decline by reducing amyloid beta plaque in the brain – a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Aduhelm is administered to patients via monthly intravenous infusions and is the first new treatment for Alzheimer's released in 18 years.

Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., affects 6.2 million Americans, according to estimates by the Alzheimer's Association. That number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. Until now, there have been no drugs previously cleared by the FDA that can act as a disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's, capable of slowing the progression of the disease.

Memory Treatment Center's board-certified neurologist, Dr. Don McCarren, DO, has been delivering over 30 years of stellar neurological care. Dr. McCarren shares, "With the development of this exciting new drug, Aduhelm, we're on the brink of new innovations being created, and they are here to stay." McCarren continues, "There is real light and hope now on the horizon, and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

When asked about the experience, the Aduhelm infusion recipient's spouse responded, "This experience has been so great! The whole team made us very comfortable." She continued, "We also really appreciate the privacy of the infusion suites and the amenities they offered us, from the snacks to the Netflix programming."

MTC is an advocate for those with chronic illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease. For those in Florida, they invite the public to visit their location in Bonita Springs located at 28420 Bonita Crossings Boulevard, Suite 110, Bonita Springs, FL, 34135 or to learn more by visiting www.memorytreatmentcenters.com. Those interested in learning more about Memory Treatment Centers or Aduhelm can also call 239-235-0380.

"We are excited to offer patients access to these new treatments as they become available. The team at Memory Treatment Centers have worked closely with patients, caregivers and specialists to provide a private, comfortable experience as patients begin these treatments and are just as excited as our patients to see their progression," shares Josh Smith, Chief Executive Officer of PURE.

To learn more about Aduhelm, please visit aduhelm.com.

About Memory Treatment Centers

Memory Treatment Centers, a PURE Healthcare company, provides comprehensive neurologic services and programs to improve the standard of care and clinical outcomes for a wide range of neurologic and memory-related diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer's, Dementia, and more.

Media Contact:

Trey Gardner – Chief Business Development Officer

PURE Infusion Suites

316049@email4pr.com

855-550-3358

SOURCE Memory Treatment Centers