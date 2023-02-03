Memphis police fire another officer in Tyre Nichols' death

The department named the officer fired as Preston Hemphill. In a statement, it said Hemphill had violated department policies on personal conduct, truthfulness and compliance with regulations regarding the use of a Taser, among other violations.

The Memphis Police Department previously fired five of the officers, who also are Black, following the Jan. 7 beating. Nichols died three days later. Prosecutors charged those five with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression.

Hemphill, who is white, and a seventh officer were later relieved of duty, followed by Hemphill's firing on Friday.

"While we disagree with this termination, Preston Hemphill will continue to cooperate with all authorities in the investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols," Lee Gerald, an attorney representing Hemphill, said by telephone.

