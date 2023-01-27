Memphis releases video of Tyre Nichols' violent police encounter
01/27/2023 | 08:34pm EST
STORY: The four segments of highly anticipated footage from police body-worn and dashboard cameras were posted online Friday evening a day after the officers were charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression.
The officers, all Black, had already been dismissed from the police department last Saturday following their Jan. 7 confrontation with Nichols after pulling him over.