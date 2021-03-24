Men Looking for Work Drive Migrant Surge at the -2

Most released migrants are given orders to return to an immigration court at a later date and face possible deportation. But because the flow of families has increased in recent weeks, border agents in the Rio Grande Valley are now releasing some families with children age 6 or younger without a court date, leaving them effectively free to move within the U.S.

Push and pull

Analysts often describe factors that "pull" migrants north -- such as a strong U.S. economy or lax U.S. immigration enforcement -- and "push" factors that drive them out of their own countries, such as poverty and violence.

Illegal immigration from Mexico to the U.S. peaked in 2001 at an estimated 1.6 million, after years of steady growth, according to Border Patrol statistics. But migration began to slow under a combination of stricter border enforcement, a more stable Mexican economy and demographic changes in Mexico that meant fewer younger males entering the workforce every year.

Now, not only is the U.S. economy expected to grow about 6% to 7% this year, but Mexico's economy is also in particularly bad shape amid the pandemic. The country's economy contracted about 8% last year. Mexico's populist president has implemented the smallest stimulus of any major developing economy.

While the U.S. has vaccinated roughly a third of its population, Mexico has inoculated under 5%, which means the pandemic is likely to last far longer.

Illegal border crossings by adult males are often an indicator of a U.S. economic recovery. Over the past three decades, links between communities in Mexico and the U.S. have strengthened through networks of relatives and acquaintances who have emigrated from rural villages. So when a restaurant in San Francisco is hiring, word gets back quickly to Mexico.

Friends and relatives in the U.S. provide lodging to newcomers and help finance the $10,000 that coyotes currently charge for a trip that is likely to cross the Sonoran Desert, which stretches from Mexico through Arizona and California.

Some who settled in the U.S. decades ago and were deported are also trying to reunite with their families.

That includes Mr. Cruz, who said his wife and American-born 9-year-old daughter are waiting for him in San Antonio. He said he has been in regular contact with a dozen relatives in Texas, some of them undocumented, who have encouraged him to come. Two young cousins have recently been hired at a local restaurant after being unemployed for months, he said. A 55-year-old brother-in-law was vaccinated last week and has restarted his work at a shopping mall in Dallas.

He said migration to the U.S. won't ever change unless Mexico develops economically.

"Your work doesn't yield much in Mexico," he said. "In the U.S. you work hard, but you see the benefits quickly. That's why I want to return."

--Michelle Hackman and Santiago Pérez contributed to this article.

Write to Juan Montes at juan.montes@wsj.com and Alicia A. Caldwell at Alicia.Caldwell@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 1836ET