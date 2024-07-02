STORY: :: Men in civilian clothes fire guns in Nairobi, Kenya,

as anti-government demonstrations continue

:: July 2, 2024

:: Protests have continued even after President William Ruto

abandoned the tax hike measures that triggered unrest

The nationwide demonstrations signaled that President William Ruto had failed to appease a spontaneous youth protest movement, despite having abandoned plans for tax rises that triggered the unrest last week.

Tuesday's demonstrations began in ebullient mood but turned violent as the day wore on.

In Nairobi's downtown business district, police wearing helmets and carrying shields and wooden clubs charged at the protesters, and tear gas bombs exploded in the crowds.