STORY: "Not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey's senior senator."

U.S. Democratic Senator Bob Menendez on Monday said he wasn't going anywhere after prosecutors charged him and his wife with taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen - defying calls from some elected leaders in his own party to step down.

"To those who have rushed to judgment, you have done so based on a limited set of facts framed by the prosecution to be as salacious as possible. Remember, prosecutors get it wrong sometimes, sadly, I know that."

The latest probe is the third time Menendez has been under investigation by federal prosecutors, though he has never been convicted.

The New Jersey senator has temporarily stepped down from his role as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, after U.S. prosecutors accused Menendez of accepting gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for wielding his influence to aid the Egyptian government and interfere with law enforcement investigations into the three businessmen.

"All I humbly ask for in this moment in my colleagues in Congress, the elected leaders and the advocates of New Jersey that I have worked with for years, as well as each person who calls New Jersey home, is to pause and allow for all the facts to be presented."

Menendez's decision to remain in the Senate may complicate his party's efforts to maintain their narrow 51-49 majority in that chamber, although New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972.