Menswear Market | Evolving Menswear Fashion to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The menswear market size is poised to grow by USD 153.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Men’s fashion wear has undergone a considerable transformation in the last few decades. The evolving menswear fashion has encouraged market vendors to offer varieties of clothing in different patterns and colors. The preference for sports and streetwear fashion particularly athleisure apparel, is also growing among men. Athleisure clothing can be worn both for general use and while playing sports. Market vendors are also offering plaid shirts in different colors and patterns to cater to their rising demand. The introduction of several other fashion trends for men will also boost the adoption of men’s accessories and consequently fuel the growth of the menswear market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major menswear market growth came from offline distribution channel segment. The presence of retail chains across the world will positively influence the growth of the menswear market in this segment. Market vendors are continuously evolving stores to maintain inventories and enhance customers’ shopping experience at their brand-owned stores.

APAC was the largest market for menswear in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income are influencing menswear market growth in this region.

The menswear market is fragmented. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this menswear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the menswear market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Demand for Organic Menswear will be a Key Market Trend

Menswear made from synthetic cotton may cause skin diseases and allergies in people with sensitive skin. Customers increasingly prefer the use of organic clothing. Although the price of organic menswear is higher than chemical-based fabric for menswear, customers still prefer to buy organic menswear because of their high quality. The rising demand for organic clothing, which is one of the critical menswear market trends, has encouraged market vendors to offer organic menswear.

Menswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist menswear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the menswear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the menswear market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menswear market vendors

