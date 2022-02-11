Log in
Menswear and genderless designers help kick off NYFW

02/11/2022 | 09:20pm EST
This season eight emerging brands were paired with heritage brand, Perry Ellis America, who is reentering the fashion space with a new focus but the same lens.

"It's not different to the roots is just looking back again at what made Perry Ellis great to begin with. And the fact that he had this obsession with just making very great product that was all over fashion forward and just going back to that and thinking about that and focusing on key product. And bringing it into life for today, basically," explained designer Thomas Harvey.

Brooklyn based designer Aaron Potts presented his genderless fall, winter 2022 collection for his brand A.Potts.

"It's entitled 'Skin Folk', and that comes from two things it's sort of a play on a Zora Neale Hurston iconic statement. And then also this idea of skin tones and how we can use skin tones as like new neutrals."

Potts said the goal was to create pieces that are centered on a person's spirit and however they identify and challenged himself to breakdown any boundaries within his own creativity.

New York fashion week will run until February 16 with over 150 designers participating.


© Reuters 2022
