Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mental Health Center of America, MHCA, a Multidisciplinary Mental Health and Wellness Center Opens First Location in Phoenix, AZ

02/01/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MHCA's Comprehensive Outpatient Mental Health Center Looks to Transform the Mental Health Field in Arizona.

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MHCA is a comprehensive outpatient mental health center specifically designed to be the first and last step for anyone in need of mental health care. MHCA's multidisciplinary team comprised of Psychiatrists, Clinical Psychologists, Physician Assistants, Licensed Professional Counselors, and Wellness Associates leverage their unique training and experience to create an integrated system that is proficient at assessing, diagnosing, treatment planning, prescribing and counseling.

MHCA's unique approach results in the highest quality of mental health care for each patient all in one location. Meeting the critical mental health needs of individuals, couples, and families in Phoenix and soon to be statewide as the company expands. 

"MHCA fills a void in the mental health field. Too many people begin their mental health journey only to become overwhelmed and exhausted by our current mental health system. MHCA combines a wide variety of treatment options and healthcare providers in one location to ensure the patient receives the most well rounded and accurate mental health care possible." - Dr. Mona Amini Psychiatrist

"Therapeutic services, designed to treat the mind and body, including cutting edge kryo, infared and cold plunge therapies are provided by MHCA's expertly trained and professionally licensed mental health team. This aspect of MHCA not only sets us apart in the mental health field but also allows us to provide holistic, mind and body, mental health care for our patients." - Dr. Soffia Palsdottir Chief Psychologist 

MHCA serves individuals enduring mental health related symptoms, such as: anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, obsessive thoughts, self-harm, impulsive behavior, suicidal thoughts, addiction and more.

MHCA Services / Treatments provided include:

• Comprehensive Psychological Evaluation

• Individual Counseling

• Neurofeedback

• Psychotherapy

• Psychiatric Services

• Prescription Management

• Therapeutics such as cryogenic treatments, cold plunges, infrared sauna, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment

• Amenities such as meditation room and breathing room

MHCA's highly qualified and seasoned staff is ready to provide expert health care. For the full bios on all staff members please visit mentalhealthcenter.com

Mental Health Center of America 

Address: 7600 N. 15th St. #100, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phone number: (602) 704-2345

Website: mentalhealthcenter.com

PRESS CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mental Health Center of America
Dr. Ryan House, PsyD

Office: 602.704.2345

Cell: 602.820.2240

RH@mentalhealthcenter.com

Related Images






Image 1: MHCA Staff


MHCA STAFF








Image 2: MHCA Office


Mental Health Center of America Office








Image 3: MHCA Office Phoenix


MHCA Office Phoenix



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
01:05pFARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT :  Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. in the United States District Court for the Central District of California
GL
01:04pRobins Kaplan LLP Announces Proposed Opioid Settlement for Its Tribal Nation Clients
BU
01:04pNorton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner
GL
01:04pNorton Rose Fulbright continues California growth with San Francisco IP partner
GL
01:02p2022-02-01 : Abcourt announces search for new ceo
PU
01:02pNORTHRIM BANCORP : Investor Presentation February 2022
PU
01:02pRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : How Our Talent Thrives Through a Culture of Continuous Learning
PU
01:02pVITRO B DE C : SOLARBAN® 60 glass highlights first net-zero fast food eatery in U.S.
PU
01:02pTECK RESOURCES : Team Canada Training Facilities to be Outfitted with Antimicrobial Copper to Enhance Safety - Form 6-K
PU
01:02pKARAT PACKAGING : Appoints Jian Guo as New Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month
2Nasdaq narrowly misses worst January ever as Wall Street gains
3A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
4AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
5UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record hi..

HOT NEWS