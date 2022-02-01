Mental Health Center of America, MHCA, a Multidisciplinary Mental Health and Wellness Center Opens First Location in Phoenix, AZ

MHCA's Comprehensive Outpatient Mental Health Center Looks to Transform the Mental Health Field in Arizona.

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MHCA is a comprehensive outpatient mental health center specifically designed to be the first and last step for anyone in need of mental health care. MHCA's multidisciplinary team comprised of Psychiatrists, Clinical Psychologists, Physician Assistants, Licensed Professional Counselors, and Wellness Associates leverage their unique training and experience to create an integrated system that is proficient at assessing, diagnosing, treatment planning, prescribing and counseling.

MHCA's unique approach results in the highest quality of mental health care for each patient all in one location. Meeting the critical mental health needs of individuals, couples, and families in Phoenix and soon to be statewide as the company expands.

"MHCA fills a void in the mental health field. Too many people begin their mental health journey only to become overwhelmed and exhausted by our current mental health system. MHCA combines a wide variety of treatment options and healthcare providers in one location to ensure the patient receives the most well rounded and accurate mental health care possible." - Dr. Mona Amini Psychiatrist

"Therapeutic services, designed to treat the mind and body, including cutting edge kryo, infared and cold plunge therapies are provided by MHCA's expertly trained and professionally licensed mental health team. This aspect of MHCA not only sets us apart in the mental health field but also allows us to provide holistic, mind and body, mental health care for our patients." - Dr. Soffia Palsdottir Chief Psychologist

MHCA serves individuals enduring mental health related symptoms, such as: anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, obsessive thoughts, self-harm, impulsive behavior, suicidal thoughts, addiction and more.

MHCA Services / Treatments provided include:

• Comprehensive Psychological Evaluation

• Individual Counseling

• Neurofeedback

• Psychotherapy

• Psychiatric Services

• Prescription Management

• Therapeutics such as cryogenic treatments, cold plunges, infrared sauna, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment

• Amenities such as meditation room and breathing room

MHCA's highly qualified and seasoned staff is ready to provide expert health care. For the full bios on all staff members please visit mentalhealthcenter.com.

Mental Health Center of America

Address: 7600 N. 15th St. #100, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phone number: (602) 704-2345

Website: mentalhealthcenter.com

PRESS CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mental Health Center of America

Dr. Ryan House, PsyD

Office: 602.704.2345

Cell: 602.820.2240

RH@mentalhealthcenter.com

Image 1: MHCA Staff





MHCA STAFF

















Image 2: MHCA Office





Mental Health Center of America Office

















Image 3: MHCA Office Phoenix





MHCA Office Phoenix









