Mercans Shortlisted in Two Award Categories in The Rewards 2021

The prestigious annual event celebrates the best within the reward and payroll community

Mercans, leading non-aggregator global payroll outsourcing specialist, has been shortlisted in two award categories in The Rewards 2021, RS Live’s annual event celebrating payroll, reward, HR, and employee benefits. Returning for the 11th year, The Rewards 2021 announced a total of 23 categories this year with the addition of a few new awards such as the Diversity & Inclusion Award, Rising Star Award, Global Payroll Award, and Crisis Management Award.

Independently judged, the 2021 panel of judges comprises 20 payroll and benefits practitioners and industry experts from the University of Lincoln, Grant Thornton, EY, BT, Suez, Deloitte, RSM, and more. The event culminates in a prestigious black-tie ceremony on 7 December in London.

With a total of 109 entries shortlisted from 23 categories, Mercans made the shortlist in two categories: among six other nominees in the Global Payroll Award and eight others in the Payroll and HR Software Product Award.

The Global Payroll Award recognises global payroll providers who are delivering cutting-edge, state-of-the-art, secure and compliant global payrolls while the Payroll and HR Software Product Award recognises providers of payroll and HR systems and software products (whether new or existing).

“We have always been motivated to reduce as much of the manual process involved in payroll calculations while simultaneously guaranteeing high accuracy. We believe that payroll should be affordable and simple. Payroll continues to be one of the largest costs to employers and we understand how important it is to have good systems in place. We’re proud of the work we do and to be shortlisted for these two awards is wonderful recognition for our business,” explained the CEO of Mercans, Marko Taylor.

About Mercans

Mercans provide global payroll solution (Managed & SaaS) and PEO/EOR services worldwide. Mercans has native payroll capabilities across 160 countries. Supported by 850+ in-country payroll, HRM, and recruitment experts, our consultants are people engagement enablers with in-depth local knowledge. We empower businesses, regardless of size or industry, with timely, scalable results, bottom-line savings, and military-grade data security. For more information, visit us at mercans.com

