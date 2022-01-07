Mercedes-Benz Reports 2021 Sales of 329,574 Vehicles

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported Q4 2021 sales of 60,326 Mercedes-Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded Q4 sales of 15,705, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 76,031 vehicles for the quarter, a decrease of -20.2% over the comparable period last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 276,102 Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles and 53,472 Vans. This brings MBUSA’s total year-to-date sales to 329,574 units, an increase of 1.1% versus 2020.

“Results for 2021 demonstrated the incredible demand for the Mercedes-Benz brand in the U.S. and worldwide despite ongoing supply challenges,” said Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA. “Together with our Mercedes-Benz dealer partners, we will advance our position with the electric EQS-sedan, all new SL, new C-Class, EQE, EQS SUV and EQB in 2022 and further accelerate our long term ambitions for an electric future.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in Q4 included the GLE, GLC, and GLS model lines. The GLE led totals with 17,495 units followed by GLC with sales of 13,674. The GLS rounded out the top three with 6,786 units. Year-to-date, MBUSA’s volume leaders are the GLE, GLC, and C-Class with totals of 65,074; 51,805; and 30,815 respectively.

Q4 sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 6,471 units (-41.8%) with 37,855 vehicles sold year-to-date (11.1%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 33,098 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2021, 6.6% versus to Q4 2020. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 143,423 vehicles, an increase of 13.1% compared to last year.

MERCEDES-BENZ USA Sales -- Q4 2021 Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Quarterly % YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Yearly % A-CLASS 1,226 3,600 -65.9% 8,108 15,332 -47.1% B-CLASS* 0 0 - 1 1 0.0% CLA 1,542 2,536 -39.2% 6,822 10,997 -38.0% C-CLASS 1,731 5,697 -69.6% 30,815 26,294 17.2% E-CLASS/CLS 3,313 6,709 -50.6% 20,947 27,102 -22.7% S-CLASS 5,101 1,959 160.4% 14,282 8,589 66.3% SLC* 1 474 -99.8% 229 2,122 -89.2% SL 4 432 -99.1% 462 1,782 -74.1% SLS* 0 0 - 0 2 -100.0% AMG GT 303 924 -67.2% 3,110 3,489 -10.9% GLA 2,618 8,839 -70.4% 14,322 25,348 -43.5% GLB 3,802 4,474 -15.0% 26,677 23,183 15.1% GLC 13,674 18,639 -26.6% 51,805 52,626 -1.6% GLE 17,495 15,994 9.4% 65,074 48,154 35.1% GLS 6,786 5,244 29.4% 24,482 22,172 10.4% G-CLASS 2,287 2,557 -10.6% 8,523 7,723 10.4% EQS-Sedan 443 0 - 443 0 - TOTAL 60,326 78,078 -22.7% 276,102 274,916 0.4% Vans1 15,705 17,228 -8.8% 53,472 50,999 4.8% MBUSA Combined Total Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Quarterly % YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Yearly % GRAND TOTAL 76,031 95,306 -20.2% 329,574 325,915 1.1% *Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market.

1Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Metris Vans, and Freightliner Sprinter, are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.





