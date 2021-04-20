Log in
Mercedes-Benz USA : Appoints Dianna du Preez Vice President, Customer Services

04/20/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Today, Mercedes-Benz USA announced the appointment of Dianna du Preez to the position of vice president, customer services, effective May 1, 2021. Du Preez succeeds Christian Treiber who, after 28 years, will leave the company and pursue opportunities outside of Daimler.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005787/en/

Dianna du Preez (Photo: Business Wire)

Dianna du Preez (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, du Preez will assume overall responsibility for all customer service operations, engineering services, after-sales business development, parts logistics, Mercedes-Benz Academy and MBUSA’s award-winning customer assistance center as a member of MBUSA’s executive management team, reporting directly to MBUSA President and CEO, Dimitris Psillakis.

“Dianna is a proven leader whose broad experience and steadfast focus to advance our customer experience will continue to be a great asset for our company,” said Psillakis. “We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Christian for his nearly three decades of service with Daimler and MBUSA. We wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”

Du Preez has a long history of service with the Daimler organization in various capacities around the world spanning more than three decades. She started her career as a sales planner for Mercedes-Benz South Africa, where she progressed up the ranks to hold positions in sales, aftersales and IT.

In 2003, du Preez moved to Germany where she was appointed senior manager for Daimler’s Center of Competence for Dealership Management Systems in Stuttgart. Two years later, she returned to Mercedes-Benz South Africa to assume the position of senior manager, network support. Du Preez joined MBUSA in 2007 as the general manager of Parts Logistics before subsequently serving as the CIO and then as the general manager of Mercedes-Benz Academy. Since 2018, she has held the position of general manager of Vehicle Distribution and Logistics.

Du Preez holds both a bachelor of commerce in personnel management and an honors degree in business economics from the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

About Mercedes-Benz USA
Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com.


© Business Wire 2021
