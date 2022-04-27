Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mercedes-Benz says inventory to remain high in Q2 amid chip shortage

04/27/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mercedes-Benz cars are on display for sale at a showroom in Saint Petersburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz said it expects inventories to remain high in the second quarter as supply chain bottlenecks hinder production and deliveries, with semiconductor supply still very volatile.

"There is quite a high number of blocked vehicles - a part of that will be turned around but there will be new ones coming," Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said on an analysts call on Wednesday, after the carmaker reported first quarter results.

While the company's high pricing strategy is in part based on product scarcity, it could have sold more vehicles in the first quarter without pushing prices down, Wilhelm said.

"It's a shame as the semiconductor situation puts a constraint," he said.

Around half of the 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) registered in headwinds in the first quarter were due to raw material price increases, Wilhelm said, with the rest split between energy and logistics costs and the inefficiencies of needing to stop and start production amid supply chain troubles.

($1 = 0.9412 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aLibya's Parliament-backed PM says he discussed efforts to hold elections with U.S. officials
RE
03:28aTemasek-backed oil rig builders in mega deal amid sector downturn
RE
03:28aU.S. State Dept says it's deeply concerned by Tunisia's move to restructure the election authority
RE
03:22aMercedes-Benz says inventory to remain high in Q2 amid chip shortage
RE
03:18aFrench consumer confidence weaker than expected in April
RE
03:17aMARKETMIND : Misfortune comes in threes... or fours and fives
RE
03:13aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
RE
03:08aOnline grocer Rohlik posts 53% rise in revenue as expansion builds
RE
03:08aFTSE 100 Seen Higher Despite U.S. Selloff, Energy Worries
DJ
03:06aTelia's core earnings top expectations on cost-cutting drive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
2Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
3Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength
4Alphabet misses on revenue as YouTube ad business slowed by Ukraine war
5Asian stocks stumble, dollar at pandemic high on global growth fears

HOT NEWS