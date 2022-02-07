Log in
Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as US West Market CEO

02/07/2022 | 10:01am EST
Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), has named Mustafa Faizani US West Market CEO. Faizani joins Mercer’s US & Canada leadership team. He will focus on driving profitable growth by expanding Mercer’s capabilities in the West market to deliver high-quality client service, as well as innovative investments ideas, products, and solutions. Based in Los Angeles, he will report to Pat Tomlinson, President, US & Canada.

“Mustafa is a dynamic leader with extensive consulting and leadership experience,” said Tomlinson. “Since the onset of the pandemic, he has been an integral part in helping clients navigate the changing business environment and enabling them to achieve sustained long-term performance. I am confident in his ability to build on Mercer's strong foundation in key cities across our West market.”

“Organizations are facing increasing complexity from all directions; whether it’s attracting and retaining key talent in a tight labor market to navigating turbulent investment markets, the way our clients incorporate sustainability into their business strategy will determine their long-term success,” said Faizani. “Environmental, social and governance principals have become a business imperative, and I am thrilled to take on this new role leading the West market with a holistic focus on sustainability.”

Faizani brings more than 20 years of experience in investments and retirement consulting in various geographies across the globe. In his previous role, Faizani led Mercer’s Wealth business in the West market, and before that he was CEO of Mercer’s India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) region, where he led profitable growth across some of the most diverse, high-potential countries in our portfolio. Prior to joining Mercer in 2007, Mustafa worked for 11 years in client- and market-facing roles, including Vice President for Retirement Plan Services at Union Bank of California. He holds an MBA in finance from Pepperdine University and BBA from the University of Houston.

About Mercer
Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 83,000 colleagues and annual revenue of nearly $20 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter.

A business of Marsh McLennan


© Business Wire 2022
