Mercer :-eVestment Alliance to Bring Greater Transparency and More Insights-Driven Data to the Institutional Market

Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, and eVestment, a Nasdaq platform and global leader in institutional data and analytics, announced today a strategic alliance intended to expand access to high-quality research on investment managers and their investment strategies for institutional investors.

Effective immediately, asset owners will be able to access Mercer’s library of public and private markets research, ratings and operational risk assessment content through eVestment platforms. With close to 1,000 pension plans, endowments, family offices and other asset owners already relying on eVestment, access to Mercer’s research through the same platforms will simplify their workflow and deepen their due diligence capabilities.

The alliance brings together eVestment’s and Mercer’s databases for institutional investors and combines eVestment’s analytics and Mercer’s research to create a new global source of intelligence for both asset owners and asset managers. The aggregated data and content across Mercer and eVestment will support investment decisions and advice for more than $40 trillion of institutional assets across the two firms’ respective client bases of asset allocators.

“Our shared vision is to create an ecosystem of trusted data, robust analytics and forward-looking research that investment professionals can rely on as they pursue due diligence on candidate investment strategies to help achieve their target outcomes,” said Rich Nuzum, President of Mercer’s Investments & Retirement business. “By bringing together eVestment’s data and analytics, with Mercer’s research and intellectual capital, this alliance will improve our clients’ ability to make timely, high-quality investment decisions.”

“The integration of Mercer’s forward-looking public and private markets research alongside our data and analytics capabilities is truly a game changer,” said Lauren Dillard, Executive Vice President of Nasdaq’s Investment Intelligence Group, which includes eVestment. “This collaboration will open up access to more data and bring transparency in the institutional marketplace to a new level.”

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 78,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $18 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq platform , provides institutional data, analytics and market intelligence covering public and private markets. Asset managers and general partners reach the institutional marketplace through the eVestment platform and rely on our data and insights to raise assets and develop new products. At the same time, institutional investors, investment consultants and advisors rely on eVestment to screen and compare managers, as part of their due diligence process. eVestment’s goal is to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the global institutional market, equipping managers, investors and consultants alike to make data-driven decisions, deploy their resources more productively and ultimately realize better outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evestment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005294/en/