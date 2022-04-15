Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Merchant fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, crew rescued - sources

04/15/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUNIS (Reuters) - A merchant fuel ship heading from Equatorial Guinea to Malta sank off the coast of Gabes in Tunisia on Friday, two security sources told Reuters adding that the navy rescued all seven crew members.

The ship carried one thousand tons of fuel and sent a distress call seven miles away from Gabes to which the Tunisian navy responded, the sources added.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pN.Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade
RE
05:52pElon musk considering bringing in partners on twitter bid- ny po…
RE
05:52pN.Korea celebrates founder with dance, music but no military parade
RE
05:51pMerchant fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, crew rescued - sources
RE
05:51pTrump endorses Vance in Ohio's Republican Senate primary
RE
05:50pUnited States urges restraint after Jerusalem violence
RE
05:50pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.59% to 92.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pEuro Lost 0.57% to $1.0814 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pSterling Gains 0.20% to $1.3060 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pDollar Gains 1.73% to 126.45 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: Russian companies, banks could reap windfall from depositary..
2Analysis-Why Musk's Buffett-like playbook won't work on Twitter
3Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
4Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
5Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

HOT NEWS