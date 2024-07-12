CAIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - British security firm Ambrey said early on Friday that a merchant vessel reported two explosions approximately 21 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mocha. (Reporting by Adam Makary; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stock Market News
Japan builds gas markets in Asia to boost LNG trading, energy security
Exclusive-UAW's Fain tells board he's worried Trump could beat Biden, sources say
India's Adani Ports to invest $1.2 bln in transshipment terminal, Bloomberg News reports
Erdogan says Turkey will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Merchant vessel reports two explosions west of Yemen's Mocha, Ambrey says