Merck And Ridgeback's Molnupiravir, Investigational Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Treatment, Receives Special Approval For Emergency In Japan

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK AND RIDGEBACK’S MOLNUPIRAVIR, AN INVESTIGATIONAL ORAL ANTIVIRAL COVID-19 TREATMENT, RECEIVES SPECIAL APPROVAL FOR EMERGENCY IN JAPAN

* JAPAN'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOR AND WELFARE APPROVES MOLNUPIRAVIR FOR TREATMENT OF SARS-COV-2 INFECTION

* UNDER PREVIOUSLY SUPPLY AGREEMENT, JAPANESE GOVERNMENT WILL PURCHASE 1.6 MILLION COURSES OF MOLNUPIRAVIR TO ACCELERATE ACCESS TO PATIENT

* IN JAPAN, LAGEVRIO (MOLNUPIRAVIR) IS THE PLANNED TRADEMARK FOR MOLNUPIRAVIR