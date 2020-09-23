Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Merck Financial Services GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 07:55am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Merck Financial Services GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Merck Financial Services GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.09.2020 / 13:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Merck Financial Services GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/d-de/company/merck-in-germany/merck-financial-services.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2020
Address: https://www.merckgroup.com/d-en/company/merck-in-germany/merck-financial-services.html

23.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1135541  23.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aPREMIER FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aFIRST SOLAR : JP Energie Environnement Selects Lowest Carbon First Solar Modules for Labarde Project
AQ
08:10aFIRST SOLAR : JP Energie Environnement Selects Lowest Carbon First Solar Modules for Labarde Project
AQ
08:10aTESLA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08:10aLINCOLN NATIONAL : Chief People, Place and Brand Officer Lisa M. Buckingham Named to 15 Boldly Inspirational Leaders List
PU
08:10aMOISELLE INTERNATIONAL : Poll Results of Annual General Meeting held on 23 September 2020
PU
08:10aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : to Collaborate on Lithium Research Projects
PU
08:10aVISHAY PRECISION : Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference Presentation
PU
08:10aMETALS EXPLORATION : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
08:10aMORPHOSYS : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : submits request for Emergency Use Authorization for RLF-100™ ..
3IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
5FACEBOOK : FACTBOX: Reliance raises $22.43 billion from stake sales at retail, digital arms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group