Merck profit nearly halves on Organon spin off

07/29/2021 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc on Thursday reported a 49% fall in second-quarter profit after it spun off its women's health and biosimilar assets into Organon in June.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
