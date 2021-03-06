Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in virus

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc
said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir
it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction
in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants
with early COVID-19.
"The secondary objective findings in this study, of a
quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with
early COVID-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising," said
William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the
University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in a statement
from the companies.
The antiviral is being currently tested in a Phase 2/3 trial
that is set to be completed in May.
Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two
COVID-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses,
prompting it to abandon the program in January.
