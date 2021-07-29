Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Merck sees recovery in non-COVID vaccine demand as quarterly sales beat estimates

07/29/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey

(Reuters) - Merck & Co reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that topped Wall Street estimates, as sales of its Gardasil vaccine bounced back and demand for blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda remained strong.

Sales of non-COVID-19 vaccines and physician-administered drugs are expected to recover as hospitals and clinics have started to adapt to the impact of the pandemic, Merck executives told investors.

Merck, which failed in its efforts to produce a coronavirus vaccine, expects to have late-stage data for its COVID-19 antiviral, molnupiravir, in October, Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield said.

The U.S. drugmaker in June agreed to provide 1.7 million doses of the treatment being developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to the United States government for around $1.2 billion once it is cleared by regulators. Merck is also in supply talks with other countries.

Demand for Gardasil, its vaccine to prevent cancers linked to the human papillomavirus, recovered sharply in the second quarter as patients started to catch up on routine medical visits skipped at the height of the pandemic.

Gardasil sales jumped 88% to $1.23 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $991.38 million.

Recent improvements in the supply chain for the vaccine will drive "very strong sequential and year-over-year growth for Gardasil in the back half of the year, especially in ex-U.S. markets," said Franklin Clyburn, president of Merck's human health business.

Sales of cancer immunotherapy Keytruda rose 23% to $4.18 billion in the quarter, in line with estimates.

The company's top growth driver is on track to become the world's best-selling drug by 2023.

Merck on Thursday said it had the financial flexibility to consider deals of all sizes and would focus on assets that could add to its strength in the cancer market.

"We want to build upon that strength and actually see ourselves as a company that over time can be a broad player across oncology," said Merck's new Chief Executive Officer Robert Davis on an investor call.

"One of the areas we continue to believe we do not need to go is to the very large synergy-driven deals. I think we have enough firepower in our own pipeline," he added.

The company's second-quarter sales rose 22% to $11.40 billion, beating estimates of $11.10 billion.

Merck reported adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, in-line with analyst estimates. Its share were down 1% in early trading.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Bill Berkrot)

By Manas Mishra and Carl O'Donnell


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK & CO., INC. -1.69% 76.96 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
S&P 500 0.54% 4424.7 Delayed Quote.17.18%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11pYum! Brands Reports FX Gains at KFC, Pizza Hut Units -- Currency Comment
DJ
12:05pAstraZeneca COVID-19 sales jump as drugmaker navigates vaccine challenges
RE
12:04pMerck sees recovery in non-COVID vaccine demand as quarterly sales beat estimates
RE
12:03pPRADA S P A : sees further sales growth in second half after strong H1
RE
12:02pAirbus ups forecasts after big H1 but cautious on virus
RE
11:59aShell boosts dividend and launches buybacks as profit soars
RE
11:59aExplainer-Robinhood makes most of its money from PFOF. What is it?
RE
11:58aOnline brokerage Robinhood set to open at offer price in Nasdaq debut
RE
11:52aRosy earnings lift US stocks to record peaks, dollar at 1-month low
RE
11:51aCoffee, cane and orange crops at risk as temperatures plunge in Brazil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook's slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks 'metaverse'
2Nokia lifts full-year outlook as turnaround takes root
3NATWEST GROUP PLC : BEYOND THE MEME: finance gets serious on going viral
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Facebook, Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla, Shopify...
5Shell boosts dividend and launches buybacks as profit soars

HOT NEWS