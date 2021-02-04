Merck warns against using anti-parasite drug to treat COVID-19

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc on
Thursday said its analysis of available data does not support
the safety and efficacy of its anti-parasite drug, ivermectin,
for the treatment of COVID-19.
Ivermectin, which is approved in the United States under the
brand name Stromectol, is used mainly to treat roundworms,
threadworms and other parasites.
Officials in the Bolivian city of Trinidad had launched a
campaign in May last year to give out free doses of ivermectin
to combat the novel coronavirus, although the South American
country's health ministry noted the lack of evidence for it as a
treatment for COVID-19. (https://reut.rs/3oVnHsY)
The company said its analysis of existing and emerging
studies of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 found no scientific
basis for a potential therapeutic effect against the respiratory
disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (https://bit.ly/2Mz1NOW)
Merck added that there was a concerning lack of safety data
in the majority of studies testing ivermectin to treat COVID-19
and cautioned against the use of the drug beyond its use as an
anti-parasitic.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)