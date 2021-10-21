Mercury Healthcare : Expands Leadership Team with Two Seasoned Healthcare Executives

Mercury Healthcare (formerly known as Healthgrades), the data-sciences enabled engagement solutions and services company, today announced the expansion of the Mercury Healthcare Leadership Team with the addition of Chris Hackney as Chief Product Officer and Manish Goel as Chief Technology Officer. This follows the recent announcement of Nikolas Green as Chief Data Officer and further strengthens Mercury Healthcare’s commitment to enhancing technology, engineering, and data services for its healthcare clients.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chris and Manish to the Mercury Healthcare team, whose leadership will further advance our efforts to build and deliver solutions that engage patients and drive provider outcomes. Chris’ strong background in scaling product management and Manish’s highly relevant engineering leadership are an ideal fit for the organization,” said Jovan Willford, CEO, Mercury Healthcare.

Chris Hackney, who joins Mercury Healthcare as Chief Product Officer, will be responsible for the development and delivery of Mercury Healthcare’s solutions, including its patient and provider solutions that help health systems accelerate growth. A leading technology executive with experience in SaaS technology, media, and consumer packaged goods, Chris most recently served as SVP, Global Product at Cision, a leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence. He has also held leadership roles at companies like Oracle, Vitrue, WebMD and Coca-Cola.

Manish Goel is Mercury Healthcare’s Chief Technology Officer, where he will leverage his extensive experience overseeing product development and technology implementations in life sciences. Prior to Mercury Healthcare, Manish served as Global Head, Technology Solutions for Envision Pharma Group where he oversaw the development and support of the entire iEnvision solution portfolio. Previously, Manish oversaw the development and implementation of various customer engagement technology offerings at companies including IQVIA and Oracle.

About Mercury Healthcare

Mercury Healthcare (formerly known as Healthgrades) is a technology and data analytics company that empowers healthcare organizations to engage consumers and optimize provider relationships to accelerate growth. Our customers benefit from 30 years’ experience applying data analytics to drive intelligent engagement and enable personalized healthcare journeys. At Mercury Healthcare, we help healthcare organizations create seamless consumer experiences and improve outcomes to build healthier communities. Learn more at www.mercuryhealthcare.com.

