Merge Electric Fleet Solutions Secures Series A Funding to Expand Delivery of Fleet Electrification Solutions

Series A financing enables Merge to expand its team and broaden its fleet electrification offerings.

Merge Electric Fleet Solutions, a premier fleet electrification services and finance company, today announced the close of a Series A funding round led by strategic investor Pickering Energy Partners (PEP). Merge will use the funding to accelerate team expansion and broaden its electrification services offerings to additional fleet segments.

Merge supports fleets through the entire lifecycle of EV transition including planning, deployment, operations, and financial services. The company’s unique vehicle-driven infrastructure planning process is built on an analytics engine that maximizes economic and environmental benefits while minimizing operational risk. This approach provides customers with a data-driven plan to hit measurable and realistic goals for pilot programs and full deployment.

Featuring a best-in-class founding team led by EV-industry pioneer Glen Stancil, Merge combines vehicle, infrastructure, and financial expertise to provide fleets with simple and affordable electrification solutions. The Merge team brings decades of EV experience from designing, delivering, and operating integrated charging solutions for residential and commercial applications on L2 and DC platforms at over 1,500 sites across 40 states.

“Fleet electrification is this country’s most efficient and cost-effective path to transportation emissions reduction,” said Glen Stancil, CEO of Merge. “The increasing market and regulatory momentum are pushing businesses of all types and sizes to fleet electrification. Merge provides the services that these businesses need to confidently meet their fleet electrification goals with simplicity and affordability.”

EVs are capable of filling many fleet roles today while saving money, improving local air quality, and fighting climate change. The benefits of deploying EVs in fleet applications include reduced cost-of-ownership from fuel and maintenance savings, as well as improved satisfaction of employees, customers, investors, and the community.

“Now is the time to capture value in the fleet electrification space, as evidenced by Merge’s rapid expansion in multiple sectors including energy,” said Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer of PEP. “The EV market is at an upward inflection point with long growth runway ahead, and Merge is the go-to authority in fleet electrification.”

Merge currently works with customers across market segments that include energy, healthcare, food and beverage, and home services to provide comprehensive solutions that maximize the economic and environmental benefits of an EV fleet.

To learn more about Merge and its fleet electrification capabilities, please visit www.Mergefleet.com or email info@Mergefleet.com.

To learn more about PEP’s business offerings, visit pickeringenergypartners.com or contactinfo@pickeringenergypartners.com.

