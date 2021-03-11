Merger leads to new Avita with unified focus on vital 340B pharmacy services and compassionate care delivery for underserved communities

Avita, the leading national HIV-focused pharmacy services organization, announced the completion of its merger uniting four pharmacy companies, each with a legacy of providing high-touch pharmacy services to patients, covered entity partners and the communities they serve. The new Avita draws on more than 20 years of experience across four companies: Longs Pharmacy Solutions/Avita Pharmacy, Paramount Specialty Pharmacy, PharmBlue and PharMedQuest.

This merger enables the organization to leverage its size, scale, and expertise to ensure access to critical medications for underserved communities and for patients with complex conditions, including HIV.

“I am so proud that we built our brand around our core values, which celebrate our commitment to compassionate care for our patients, our covered entity partners and for each other,” said Lorrie Carr, Avita CEO. “At Avita, we share a sense of community and we treat and respect our patients as individuals because we believe everyone should have the care they need, delivered with the compassion they deserve.”

Avita’s vibrant new logo features interlocking hearts that represent its shared sense of community and commitment to delivering compassionate care. Under one company, Avita is building its culture based on a Vision to unlock the full potential of health. Avita’s Mission is to provide individually focused pharmacy services, support, and advocacy for patients and partners. This is achieved by living out the company’s Values of compassion, collaboration, and resourcefulness.

Avita helps ensure patients are fully supported throughout their often-complex treatment by providing services that make getting and taking their medications easier. In addition to expertise in HIV, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and LGBTQ+ care, Avita offers personalized and confidential delivery, 24/7 pharmacist access, coordination among the patient’s providers, medication synchronization, financial assistance, and ongoing outreach to patients to address issues that may prevent them from staying on their medication.

As a trusted expert in 340B services, Avita offers proprietary solutions that help covered entity partners maximize 340B savings while ensuring they comply with U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) regulations. Avita is the largest independent nationwide provider of pharmacy services for Ryan White/STD Grantees, AIDS Service Organizations, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).

“We provide high-touch pharmacy services and we advocate for communities that are disproportionately affected by complex health conditions and limited access to health care resources,” Carr said. “We aspire to Be the Care.”

About Avita

Avita is a national pharmacy services organization that unlocks the full potential of health for covered entity partners and individuals with unique health needs. As a full-service pharmacy, Avita has proven experience in 340B program administration and onsite pharmacy management. The Avita team has deep expertise in understanding and addressing the needs of communities disproportionately affected by complex health conditions, as well as HIV, PrEP, STI and LGBTQ+ care. Avita provides care for more than 100,000 patients through over 250 covered entity relationships at 60 pharmacies nationwide. Avita is the largest independent nationwide provider of pharmacy services and solutions for Ryan White/STD Grantees, AIDS Service Organizations, and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). For more information, visit http://www.avitapharmacy.com/.

