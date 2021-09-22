Meridian Compensation Partners Names Ryan Harvey and Christina Medland Managing Partners Effective October 1, 2021

Meridian is excited to announce the election of both Ryan Harvey and Christina Medland to become the firm’s two next Managing Partners. Ryan and Christina will assume their roles on October 1, 2021, and remain on the Executive Committee as two of three Managing Partners. Michael Powers has served as co-Managing Partner since Meridian started as an independent firm in 2010 and will remain as a Managing Partner along with Ryan and Christina.

Ryan helped launch Meridian in 2010 and was elected to the Executive Committee in 2020. In addition to his strong book of business, Ryan also oversees the Firm’s marketing initiatives and other strategic committees.

Christina joined the firm in 2011 and was elected to the Executive Committee in 2016. Chris has led the Canadian team to tremendous success, and has significant client relationships in both the US and Canada. She is also actively involved in the Firm’s business development and diversity & inclusion initiatives.

Meridian is thrilled with the growth and progress happening across our entire roster of talent, especially the next generation of firm leadership. We are grateful for their past contributions and look forward to continued success.

