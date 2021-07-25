Merkel aide warns of COVID-19 surge in Germany over coming weeks

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's chief of staff fears the number of new coronavirus
cases will soar in the next few weeks and could hit 100,000 a
day by the end of September, causing big problems for many
businesses, he told Bild am Sonntag weekly.
After more than two months of steady decline, cases have
been rising in Europe's biggest economy since early July, due
mainly to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.
Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told Bild am Sonntag
cases were increasing by 60% per week, even though nearly half
the population has been fully vaccinated.
"If the Delta variant were to continue to spread at this
rate and we don't counter it with a very high vaccination rate
or change in behaviour, we would have an incidence of 850 (per
100,000 people) in just nine weeks," he said.
"That would equate to 100,000 new infections a day," he
said, adding the effect would be huge as so many people would
have to quarantine.
"The impact on work processes in factories would be massive.
We are already seeing this in the UK," he said.
The number of cases has risen by 1,387 in the last day to
3.76 million, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases
said on Sunday, with the 7-day incidence inching up to 13.8 per
100,000 people.
Braun urged Germans to get vaccinated. Around 60% of
Germany's 83 million people have had a first shot and about 48%
are fully vaccinated.
While Germany has made clear it will not force people to get
vaccinated, Braun said those who refused would have to face some
restrictions.
"This could mean some things such as restaurant, cinema and
stadium visits would not be possible for tested unvaccinated
people because the residual risk is too high," he said, adding,
however, that a full lockdown would probably not be needed.
Some 91,524 people have died of COVID-19 related causes in
Germany.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers
Editing by Mark Potter)