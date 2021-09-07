Merkel implores Germans to back Laschet at election to succeed her

* Merkel tries to mobilise support for her conservatives
* They are struggling under Laschet, her would-be successor
* SPD leader Scholz calls for "a new beginning" after Merkel
BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel made an
impassioned plea to German voters on Tuesday to back a
government led by conservative Armin Laschet in this month's
national election, saying their other option was a left-wing
ruling coalition.
After losing their lead in opinion polls to the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD) last month, the CDU/CSU conservative bloc
is relying increasingly on warnings of a lurch to the left under
an SPD-led coalition to try to revive its struggling campaign.
At stake is the future course of Germany, Europe's largest
economy and most populous country, after 16 years of steady,
centre-right leadership under Merkel. She plans to step down
after the Sept. 26 election.
"Citizens have the choice in a few days: either a government
that accepts the support of the (far-left) Linke party with the
SPD and the Greens, or at least does not exclude it," she told
lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"...or a federal government led by the CDU and CSU with
Armin Laschet as chancellor - a federal government that leads
our country into the future with moderation," she added, in what
was likely her last speech to the chamber.
The far-left Linke pitched themselves https://reut.rs/3kXxpei
on Monday as would-be coalition partners for the SPD and
Greens, both of whom would be uncomfortable with such a
red-green-red alliance.
The SPD's candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has
repeatedly distanced himself from the Linke, calling the party
unfit for government as long as it does not clearly commit to
the NATO military alliance, the transatlantic partnership with
the United States, and solid public finances.
Merkel said Laschet would lead a government that stands for
"stability, reliability, moderation and the middle ground - and
that is exactly what Germany needs".
But Laschet's promise of "steadfastness" is failing to
resonate with voters worried about climate change, immigration
and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking after Merkel, Scholz told the Bundestag: "A new
beginning is needed, and I hope and I am sure that it will
succeed."
