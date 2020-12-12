Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday - sources

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
is scheduled to discuss on Sunday a tightening of lockdown
restrictions with state leaders as coronavirus infections rise
and amid growing calls for action, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with
bars and restaurants closed but shops and schools open. Some
regions have already imposed tougher measures.
The discussions on Sunday will include whether shops should
be closed before the Christmas holiday and the timing of such a
move, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the RND newspaper group
on Saturday that hospital intensive care units were beginning to
be stretched to their limits and that Germany couldn't wait
until after Christmas to react.
"We have to clarify how things will continue now," he said.
"Otherwise the pandemic will get completely out of control."
Germany, which has Europe's largest economy, was more
successful than many European countries in keeping the pandemic
under control in the first wave in March and April, but it has
been struggling to turn the tide in the second wave with what
has been dubbed a "lockdown lite".
Daily new coronavirus infections have climbed to 28,438,
while the daily death toll was 496, data from the Robert Koch
Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke. Writing by Tom Sims. Editing by
Mark Potter)