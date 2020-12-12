Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday - sources

12/12/2020 | 07:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with state leaders on Sunday tightening lockdown restrictions to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, with school and shop closures on the agenda, according to people familiar with the matter.

Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed. Some regions have already imposed tougher measures.

The discussions on Sunday will include whether shops should be closed before the Christmas holiday and the timing of such a move, the people told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We must take steps in the coming days that are very far-reaching and very hard-hitting," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told members of his Social Democratic party at an online event.

Germany, which has Europe's largest economy, was more successful than many European countries in keeping the pandemic under control in the first wave in March and April. But it has been struggling to turn the tide in the second wave with what has been dubbed a "lockdown lite".

Daily new infections have climbed to 28,438, while the daily death toll was 496, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

Opponents of lockdown measures have regularly protested in German cities over curbs. On Saturday police in Frankfurt and Dresden were enforcing a ban on such demonstrations. Police in Frankfurt tweeted that they were ready with water cannons to break up a gathering on the city's main shopping street.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the RND newspaper group on Saturday that hospital intensive care units were beginning to be stretched to their limits and that Germany could not wait until after Christmas to react.

Merkel has favored stricter pan-German measures but was unable to get agreement from the nation's 16 states.

But some states have since clamped down on their own.

Starting Saturday, a night curfew will be in force in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, except for people going to work and essential reasons.

Since Wednesday, people in Bavaria have been allowed to leave home only for essential reasons. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Additional reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter, Toby Chopra and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aWarning Signs in the Best-Managed Companies -- -2-
DJ
10:27aWarning Signs in the Best-Managed Companies -- Journal Report
DJ
10:23aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : Statement on meeting between government and COSATU
PU
10:12aAstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology
RE
09:42aDeclare states of 'climate emergency,' U.N. chief tells world leaders
RE
09:37aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Secretary-General's video message to the Nobel Peace Prize Forum
PU
09:35aFda official says "we think the known and potential benefits outweigh the known potential risks" for pfizer vaccine in 16-18 year olds
RE
09:19aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Address at the International Conference on "Policy of Neutrality and Its Role in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development" sitecoreitem
PU
09:15aDeclare states of 'climate emergency', U.N. chief tells world leaders
RE
09:15aU.n. chief guterres urges world leaders to declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries as he opens climate summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Investors weigh blocked China companies as Sino-U.S. chill deepens
3With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL NOT INSIDE: How Mobile Chips Overtook the Semiconductor Giant
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : China leads auto industry recovery as sales top expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ