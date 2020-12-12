Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday - sources

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will discuss with state leaders on Sunday tightening lockdown
restrictions to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, with
school and shop closures on the agenda, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with
bars and restaurants closed. Some regions have already imposed
tougher measures.
The discussions on Sunday will include whether shops should
be closed before the Christmas holiday and the timing of such a
move, the people told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"We must take steps in the coming days that are very
far-reaching and very hard-hitting," German Finance Minister
Olaf Scholz told members of his Social Democratic party at an
online event.
Germany, which has Europe's largest economy, was more
successful than many European countries in keeping the pandemic
under control in the first wave in March and April. But it has
been struggling to turn the tide in the second wave with what
has been dubbed a "lockdown lite".
Daily new infections have climbed to 28,438, while the daily
death toll was 496, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)
for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
Opponents of lockdown measures have regularly protested in
German cities over curbs. On Saturday police in Frankfurt and
Dresden were enforcing a ban on such demonstrations. Police in
Frankfurt tweeted that they were ready with water cannons to
break up a gathering on the city's main shopping street.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the RND newspaper group
on Saturday that hospital intensive care units were beginning to
be stretched to their limits and that Germany could not wait
until after Christmas to react.
Merkel has favored stricter pan-German measures but was
unable to get agreement from the nation's 16 states.
But some states have since clamped down on their own.
Starting Saturday, a night curfew will be in force in the
southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, except for people
going to work and essential reasons.
Since Wednesday, people in Bavaria have been allowed to
leave home only for essential reasons.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke
Additional reporting by Holger Hansen;
Writing by Tom Sims;
Editing by Mark Potter, Toby Chopra and Frances Kerry)