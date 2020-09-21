Log in
Merkel urges quick agreement with European lawmakers on EU budget, recovery plan

09/21/2020 | 12:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Merkel welcomes EC President von der Leyen before in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on European lawmakers on Monday to quickly agree to the bloc's recovery package and the multi-year budget.

Merkel and von der Leyen discussed the 750 billion euro recovery plan and the related 1.1 trillion euro 2021-2027 budget in a video conference with European Parliament President Davide Sassoli, a German government spokesman said.

"The participants agreed that a swift agreement was needed for the European programs to enter into force as planned by January 2021. The chancellor and her interlocutors agreed to remain closely engaged in the further negotiations," the spokesman said.

Germany currently holds the rotating presidency of the 27 member bloc.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

