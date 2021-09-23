Merkle : | Cardinal Path Achieves Reseller Status for all of Google Marketing Platform

Consultancy named go-to-firm for Google Marketing Platform within dentsu and Merkle/CXM

Merkle | Cardinal Path announced it has been licensed and certified to sell the entire suite of tools within Google Marketing Platform, including Analytics 360, Optimize 360, Search Ads 360, Display & Video 360, Campaign Manager 360, Surveys 360, and Tag Manager 360. Merkle | Cardinal Path’s newly launched Google Marketing Platform Hub serves as a complimentary, comprehensive marketing resource designed to provide marketers with product news, best practices, and training across the platform.

A Google partner for over 16 years, Cardinal Path brings additional expertise and depth to Merkle/CXM and to dentsu’s Global Google Technology Practice:

#1 reseller of Analytics 360

Google Cloud Certified Partner

270+ Google Marketing Platform certified specialists

190+ Google Analytics architects and analysts

39+ Google Cloud Platform certified architects

105+ Google Cloud experts

Looker Verified Partner

Merkle | Cardinal Path CEO Corey Koberg says, “Our clients are concerned about the impending death of third-party cookies and the disruption this is causing to the way we’ve done digital marketing for years. The technology and services we’re building on top of Google Marketing Platform is helping clients to not just survive, but thrive in this new digital world.”

Brands such as Salesforce, Honda, Chamberlain, U.S Cellular, Cisco, and more work with Merkle | Cardinal Path to harness the power of their first-party data through Google Marketing Platform.

“One of just a handful of full-stack GMP certified resellers, Merkle | Cardinal Path’s unparalleled expertise gives our clients an advantage as they navigate the cookieless future of marketing and invest in their first-party data assets,” says Patrick Hounsell, EVP and global head of performance media at Merkle/CXM. “Together, we are blazing the trail for the evolution of data-informed marketing transformation.”

About Merkle | Cardinal Path

Merkle | Cardinal Path is an award-winning data & marketing analytics firm that helps marketers to win in the digital economy. As trusted martech advisors and the go-to firm for Analytics 360, they are sought out by the world’s leading brands to uncover and amplify what works and stop spending money on what doesn’t. Merkle | Cardinal Path teams are the experts in your corner, helping tap the power of your organization’s data to create demonstrable business value. Merkle | Cardinal Path is also the Center of Excellence for Google Marketing Platform within Merkle/CXM and dentsu. www.cardinalpath.com

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005586/en/